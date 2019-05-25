Police on LI find remains suspected to be MS-13 victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSEPEQUA — More remains have been found in Massepequa Preserve believed to be connected to a cold case killing in 2016.

Nassau police suspect MS-13 gang members are behind it. Despite the vicious crime, police are trying to ease the community's concerns.

The 400-acre nature preserve has become a burial ground for victims of the gang who've suffered brutal killings. The latest murder victim, unearthed near a walking path, dates back over two years.

The holiday weekend saw no respite for law enforcement, whose tireless efforts to pursue justice in a cold case continued today. Nassau Police did just that, uncovering a grave in Massepequa Preserve. The victim believed to have been killed in 2016 by MS-13 gang members.

While the victim is being identified by the medical examiner, investigators are already working with prosecutors to charge the suspects they believe are responsible.