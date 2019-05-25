MS-13 member arrested on LI connection with April assault: police

NEW CASSEL, L.I. — A 23-year-old man was arrested by Nassau County Police Saturday in connection with an assault involving metal clamps that occurred in April.

Jonathan Quintanilla was charged with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt, according to authorities.

He’s accused of approaching an 18-year-old man on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Grand Street on Friday, April 12 at 6 p.m. The accused allegedly placed his hand under his shirt, simulating that he had a gun in his waistband.

As the victim began to walk away, the assailant allegedly struck him with a closed fist with metal clamps on the knuckles. The defendant and another suspect then fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle, according to police.

Following an investigation by the Nassau County Police’s Gang Investigations Squad, Quintanilla was located on Saturday in Hempstead and placed under arrest. According to authorities, Quintanilla is an undocumented immigrant with a history of violent felonies. Police referred to him as “a known MS-13 gang member.”

Quintanilla was arraigned in Hempstead on Saturday.