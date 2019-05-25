Knife-wielding Queens woman shot by police hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS VILLAGE — Lydia Spicer, a woman who was allegedly holding a knife and acting "erratically" when she was shot by an NYPD officer in Queens, is said to be recovering Saturday is currently at a nearby hospital.

Spicer is a fixture in her Queens Village neighborhood and spent her days collecting bottles and cans.

"They didn't have to shoot her," Ian Sewell, a resident who knew Spicer, said. He said the 49-year-old was homeless but never knew her to be violent the way police say she was late Friday night. "I don't see her doing that. I see her all the time picking up cans."

According to NYPD, two uniformed officers on patrol noticed Spicer acting erratically around 10 p.m. Friday night, outside the USA Car Wash on 212th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

They say when officers got out of their car she threw a bottle at them and approached them with this kitchen knife. Detectives say both officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the knife, but she continued to come at them. One of the officers fired a single round, striking the Spicer in the stomach, before she turned and fled the scene.

"You shouldn't attack police, she had it coming." Shazad Mohammed. a local resident, said.

Two other uniformed officers assigned to the 105th Precinct responded to the location and found Spicer about a block away. The officers approached Spicer, who they say was still holding the knife. Police say one of those officers used a taser to subdue her, while the other officer was able to place her into custody.

It's unclear why the officer who fired the shot at Spicer did not use a taser. Spicer is being charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Correction: This post initially incorrectly posted the location of the car wash. It has been corrected.