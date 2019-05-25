Homicide investigation underway at Massapequa Preserve: NCPD

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island— Police are investigating a homicide at the Massapequa Preserve, Nassau County Police said Saturday.

Homicide detectives reportedly canvassed the heavily wooded area late Friday, into Saturday morning.

The 432-acre preserve was the scene of a “grisly” 2017 MS-13 gang murder of 19-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay.

Gonzales-Espantzay’s body was found two months after his death, with multiple stab wounds and gunshots wounds, police said.

The details of today’s investigation are not yet known.

County Executive Laura Curran, Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder, District Attorney Madeline Singas and Detective/Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the homicide squad are expected to hold a press briefing Saturday morning.