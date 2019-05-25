Bushwick couple stabbed in their home, 71-year-old woman dead: police

BUSHWICK — A 71-year-old woman is dead and her husband is in “serious” condition after they were stabbed in their Bushwick home, police said.

Authorities responded to a report of an assault Saturday evening on Garden Street in Bushwick. Officers discovered 71-year-old Maria Rodriguez with multiple stab wounds to her torso, as well as an 87-year-old man wish slash wounds to his arms and a stab wound to the chest.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead on the scene, authorities said. The man was transported to Bellevue Hospital.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.