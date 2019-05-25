Day care owner arrested for child sex abuse: police

Posted 2:34 PM, May 25, 2019, by

Jose Flores, 56, the co-owner of Little Sponges Family Day Care, sexually abused a 7-year-old female earlier this year, Suffolk County Police said. (Booking photo from SCPD)

BRENTWOOD, Long Island— The owner of a Brentwood day care facility has been arrested for sexually abusing a child who attended the day care, Suffolk County Police said Saturday.

Jose Flores, the co-owner of Little Sponges Family Day Care, located at 3 1st Street, sexually abused a 7-year-old female earlier this year, police said.

Flores, 56,  was arrested and charged with first degree sexual abuse degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Office of Family and Child Services shut down the day care center following Flores arrest, police said in a statement.

Flores was transported to a hospital for treatment of a prior medical condition

The investigation is continuing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.