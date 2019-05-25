× Day care owner arrested for child sex abuse: police

BRENTWOOD, Long Island— The owner of a Brentwood day care facility has been arrested for sexually abusing a child who attended the day care, Suffolk County Police said Saturday.

Jose Flores, the co-owner of Little Sponges Family Day Care, located at 3 1st Street, sexually abused a 7-year-old female earlier this year, police said.

Flores, 56, was arrested and charged with first degree sexual abuse degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Office of Family and Child Services shut down the day care center following Flores arrest, police said in a statement.

Flores was transported to a hospital for treatment of a prior medical condition

The investigation is continuing.