Congressman Nadler released from hospital after falling ill at de Blasio event

NEW YORK — Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is resting at home Saturday after falling ill at an event for Mayor de Blasio in Manhattan on Friday.

The representative has been tweeting out updates on his condition and confirmed that he had gone home Saturday morning.

Just wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. Happy to say that I am now back home with my family. Important lesson for all: stay hydrated! Wishing everyone a happy Memorial Day weekend. https://t.co/IRCWOuYSiq — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 25, 2019

"Just wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes," Nadler wrote. "Happy to say that I am now back home with my family. Important lesson for all: stay hydrated! Wishing everyone a happy Memorial Day weekend."

Nadler confirmed his illness on Friday, writing out "Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill. Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better."

Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, fell ill at an NYC event Friday morning. The Upper West Side congressman's office said he was dehydrated and receiving medical attention.

Video of the episode shows Mayor Bill de Blasio offering Nadler water after the congressman's head tilted forward.

The chairman of the House Judiciary committee had given remarks at an event about speed enforcement cameras in school zones when he slumped in his chair on Friday.

As people moved to assist him, Nadler put his hand to his head and appeared disoriented, then seemed to recover after a few minutes. He speaking and alert, telling people near him that he was OK.

The 71-year-old Democrat was given water and an orange as staff cleared reporters from the school gymnasium where the event took place.

An ambulance took Nadler to a hospital about 45 minutes later.