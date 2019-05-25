Boating accident in New Jersey bay sends 3 to hospitals

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — State police in New Jersey say a boat struck a navigational marker in Barnegat Bay, injuring three people.

Police spokesman Alejandro Goez told the Asbury Park Press that the vessel hit the marker shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday near the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge in Toms River.

The 58-year-old male operator of the boat and a 77-year-old man were taken to Community Medical Center with minor injuries.

A 54-year-old woman was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center with injuries not deemed life-threatening.

Goez says all three were expected to be treated and released. A fourth passenger was uninjured.

