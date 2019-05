Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — A person was shot by an police officer in Queens Friday night, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of 212th Street and Jamaica Avenue in the Queens Village neighborhood of Queens, police said.

Police said the person shot was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The officer who fired the shot was also taken to an area hospital to be checked out, per procedure.