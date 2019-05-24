PATH debit/credit machines working in time for Memorial Day weekend travel

JERSEY CITY — PATH riders no longer need cash to purchase train tickets after a systemwide debit/credit outage began days prior, officials said Friday.

The systemwide outage began Tuesday morning and impacted riders’ ability to buy tickets using debit and credit cards, and SmartLink web purchases.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide any updates as necessary,” a PATH official said Friday afternoon after confirming the outage was over.

During the incident, rider Marc Taylor told PIX11 he was forced to buy a MetroCard with cash because his monthly pass expired and he could not buy a new one with his credit card.

“It’s very annoying,” Taylor said. “They need to handle the problem.”

According to tweets this week from PATH Alerts on Twitter, there have been systemwide outages on 10 days this month.