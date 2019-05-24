Off-duty correction officer dies in crash on Bronx River Parkway

Posted 10:51 AM, May 24, 2019, by

The BRONX — An off-duty correction officer was killed in a crash on the Bronx River Parkway Friday morning.

Officer Kaliph Manns left work at Rikers Island early Friday, when he was involved in a car crash, Department of Correction sources said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, D.O.C sources said.

Manns served as a correction officer at Rikers Island since 2015.

The Department of Correction offered their condolences to Manns’ loved ones.

“We are profoundly saddened to learn that Officer Kaliph Manns passed away. We mourn alongside his family and friends, and offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones,” Commissioner Cynthia Brann said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.