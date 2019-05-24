NYC animal shelters encourage adoptions with having ‘adopting’ a dog for a day

NEW YORK — No plans this weekend? Have a date with a dog!

Animal Care Centers of New York is setting up play dates with people and animal shelters Friday and Saturday.

The “BoroughBreak” program pairs shelter dogs with members of the community for daily field trips.

Outings can last from one hour to all day and can include a hike, a trip to the beach, a fun car ride, a long nap or even a nice pet-friendly dinner.

The BoroughBreak program was created to help reduce kennel stress and provide dogs with increased visibility and enrichment.

Leashes, dog collars and treats will be provided by ACC.

Don’t mind chilling with a dog for a day? Visit their Manhattan location at 326 East 110th Street between 10 a.m. and noon on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25.

Click here for more information.