Memorial Day weekend travel expected to be busier than last year

NEW YORK — It’s the unofficial start to the summer, as Memorial Day weekend rolls in!

With the weather expected to be nice over the weekend in the tri-state area, people will be out and about, which also means traffic and busy airports.

The Friday before Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The long holiday weekend is projected to see the second-highest travel volume on record, AAA reports.

About 43 million people will travel on the roads, rails and runways, compared to last year.

According to AAA, despite higher gas prices, nearly 38 million travelers will be hitting the road for their getaways, whether it is a long drive, a trip to the beach or a barbecue.

Taking a plane? You’re not alone. About 3.25 million people will fly, 4.8% more than last year.

About 1.9 million passengers will travel using trains, buses and cruise ships.

For those traveling by automobile, drivers should experience congestion Thursday and Friday.

For New Yorkers, the worst day to travel was Thursday, but you’re not off the hook — the worst times to travel is after work, between 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., with traffic congestion nearly doubling.