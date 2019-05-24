Jones Beach preps for annual air show

Posted 10:12 AM, May 24, 2019, by

JONES BEACH — With Memorial Day weekend on the horizon, Katie Corrado checks in on preparations for this year's air show at Jones Beach.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.