Guide to the perfect backyard bash

NEW YORK — As the weather gets nicer, outdoor entertaining will become more frequent. How can you get ready for your backyard bash?

Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss helps PIX11 get ready for the summer parties with necessities like sunscreen, bug spray and towels.

Skin So Soft offers Bug Guard towelettes to help repel insects.

Stores like Marshalls also offers summery towels, with great designs, all at affordable prices.

What’s a party without entertainment? Bust out the bubbles, chalk and waterproof speakers for guests of all ages.

Gazillion Bubble Rush Bubble Blower is the best bubble solution. At about $20, the portable bubble machine blows thousands of bubbles straight up into the air and is fun for all ages.

Of course, there’s also food, drinks and desserts!

Aside from hot dogs and hamburgers, make pulled chicken sliders with coleslaw.

What better way to end a barbecue with s’mores? How about s’mores pops?!

This dessert puts a twist to the classic backyard dessert and is great to make with kids.