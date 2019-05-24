Get your skin ready for summer

With these temperatures, we’re already thinking about summer!

Getting ready for the warm weather is not just about being fit and swimsuit ready, it’s no time to slack on skin care.

“There’s always a weird transitional period, basically this time right now, where some spots [of your skin] are oily and dry in others. It’s about finding the right products to transition to the warmer weather,” said beauty collector Sascha Collins.

Jeannel Astarita, founder of Just Ageless in SoHo, says exfoliation is key.

“When you go into the summer months, wearing sunscreen and perspiring, playing sports that bacteria is getting trapped underneath the dead skin. You will experience more breakouts.”

Don’t forget your tresses in these hotter temperatures!

The oxilogica treatment at Nunzio Saviano Salon in Manhattan is like a facial for your scalp.

“It penetrates right into the dermis, removes the buildup dead skin and at the same time, moisturizes your scalp.”

The $150 treatment uses stem cells from a flower to regenerate cells on the scalp.