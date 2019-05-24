Get ready for a mostly sunny, summery Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It looks like Mother Nature will (mostly) cooperate this Memorial Day weekend!

Expect a lot of sunshine for the most part, with summery temperatures Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday. While there is a slight risk of some spotty showers Sunday afternoon and night, they shouldn't be enough to spoil the day or the holiday weekend.

The good news is the holiday itself will be a great day. There might be some clouds early on Monday, but the majority of the day will be sunny with temperatures climbing to around 80.

After a gusty Friday, winds are expected to calm down tonight as high pressure presses into the region. Expect temperatures to be in the mid-to-upper 50s overnight, with lows in the 50s.

Saturday starts out gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds will start to move in as the day progresses and there could be a couple of showers during the night as a warm front lifts through the region.

A southwesterly wind will develop, allowing temperatures to quickly rise into the 80s on Sunday. The summer-like temperatures and humidity could spark up a shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A cold front passes overnight Sunday, bringing the risk of additional showers, however it will likely clear out by Memorial Day.

The next round of possible showers comes next Tuesday and Thursday. The rest of the upcoming week should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.