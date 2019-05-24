Fire breaks out at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx: FDNY

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A fire broke out at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx Friday night, the FDNY confirmed.

The two-alarm fire was in the boiler room of the hospital located at 111 East 210th St. in the Norwood section of the Bronx, authorities said.

The initial call about the fire came in at 7 p.m., and it became a two-alarm fire around 7:10 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Authorities said there have been no injuries reported, and sources told PIX11 there are no evacuations at this time.

The FDNY said there was also a car fire in the hospital’s parking lot, which has since been extinguished.

