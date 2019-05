Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- Thousands of people heading to the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach this weekend will be witnessing a first when they look skyward.

World-renowned aerobatic aviator Sean Tucker has added a special guest to his routine and it’s just not any wing “man.”

Videojournalist Keith Lopez introduces us to the only female civilian flying on a formation aerobatic team -- Jessy Panzer.

The air show runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jones Beach.