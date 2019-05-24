FDNY investigation prompts train delays, service changes Friday

Expect service changes and delays on several train lines due to an earlier FDNY investigation at a Manhattan train station Friday morning.
The FDNY investigation occurred at the 59 St-Columbus Circle station.
Southbound A trains will make all C train stops in Brooklyn.
B train service is temporarily suspended in both directions between Bedford Park Blvd. and Brighton Beach.
Southbound C trains are temporarily suspended from 168 St to Euclid Av.
Southbound D trains are running on the local track from 125 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle.
Those commuting are advised to expect extensive delays on A,B,C,D and E service.