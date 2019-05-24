Domestic violence suspect beaten by police in NJ released from jail, held on house arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- A judge has ordered the release of a New Jersey teen whose violent arrest by police went viral last Sunday.

The arrest of Cyprian Luke, 19, was captured on cell phone video and showed Dover Police officers repeatedly punching him in the head. After spending nearly a week in jail, he’s going home Friday.

"I'm very happy he's been released," said Mary Luke, Cyprian's mother.

“I’m gonna give Mr. Luke an opportunity," said Morris County Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor, who ordered Luke to be placed on strict house arrest, pending a trial for domestic violence charges.

“I will not have a lot of patience," warned Judge Taylor.

Luke will have to wear an ankle monitor and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, his girlfriend, who appeared in court yesterday with their toddler. Attorneys for Mr. Luke said she has since recanted her claims that he put his hands around her neck.

“I love you!!” she exclaimed in the court room yesterday.

To which Luke murmured: "I don't love you b****".

Last night, Black Lives Matter activists marched to the Dover Police station.

“My concern is that they were abusive. It was police brutality," said one protestor.

Another march is planned for next Tuesday night in Dover.

Luke will be back in court on June 17 to face assault and contempt charges in connection to the domestic violence complaints.