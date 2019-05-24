‘Dehydrated’ Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, falls ill at NYC event, receiving check-up

Posted 12:33 PM, May 24, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, fell ill at an NYC event Friday morning. The Upper West Side congressman’s office said he was dehydrated and is receiving medical attention.

Video of the episode shows Mayor Bill de Blasio offering Nadler a beverage after the congressman’s head tilted forward while seated at an event about adding speed cameras around the city.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“He is okay. Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.