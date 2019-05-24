‘Dehydrated’ Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, falls ill at NYC event, receiving check-up

NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, fell ill at an NYC event Friday morning. The Upper West Side congressman’s office said he was dehydrated and is receiving medical attention.

Video of the episode shows Mayor Bill de Blasio offering Nadler a beverage after the congressman’s head tilted forward while seated at an event about adding speed cameras around the city.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“He is okay. Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up.”