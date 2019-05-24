Suspected subway brake puller arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police have arrested the man accused of intentionally pulling emergency brakes on the subway.

Isaiah Thompson was picked up at his residence and taken into custody early Friday after authorities received a tip, cops said.

He faces charges of reckless endangerment and criminal trespass, police said.

Thompson, 23, is accused of pulling emergency brakes on trains, causing disruption and delays on trains during peak commuting hours.

On Tuesday, authorities allege Thompson entered a northbound No. 2 train and gained access to the rear train car, where he opened the rear door before opening the emergency brake.

Authorities are investigating whether or not he was involved in all 40-plus brake-pulling incidents.

Thompson also faces charges in connection to a May 16 incident, where police allege he stood outside the rear portion of a northbound B train in motion. During the incident, he allegedly exposed himself to passengers on the platform.