3-year-old child falls out third-floor window in Jersey City: authorities

Posted 5:51 PM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54PM, May 24, 2019

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A toddler was hospitalized in Jersey City Friday afternoon after apparently falling out of a third-story window of a building, according to police.

Authorities said they’re investigating after a 3-year-old child fell out a window on the third floor of a building in Jersey City and suffered injuries.

While the severity of the child’s injuries is not known at this time, the child was initially taken to a local hospital, but was later transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, for pediatric trauma, police said.

