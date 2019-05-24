3-year-old child falls out third-floor window in Jersey City: authorities

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A toddler was hospitalized in Jersey City Friday afternoon after apparently falling out of a third-story window of a building, according to police.

While the severity of the child’s injuries is not known at this time, the child was initially taken to a local hospital, but was later transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, for pediatric trauma, police said.

