Tornado Warning issued in Sullivan County, NY

A tornado warning was issued in Sullivan County on Thursday night.

The warning, issued by the National Weather Service shortly before 9 p.m., will last until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Stalker. The storm was moving east at 35 mph.

There’s also a chance of quarter-sized hail.

Flying debris could be dangerous to those not inside. Expect tree damage and damage to homes.

This dangerous storm will be near Roscoe around 9 p.m., Hazel around 9:05 p.m.; Jeffersonville and Livingston Manor around 9:10 p.m.; White Sulphur Springs around 9:15 p.m.; Swan Lake and Parksville around 9:20 p.m.; Liberty and Harris around 9:25 p.m.; Neversink, South Fallsburg and Loch Sheldrake around 9:30 p.m. and Monticello, Fallsburg and Woodbourne around 9:35 p.m.

More than 46,000 people live in the area that’s at risk.

The National Weather Service advises people to move to basements or interior rooms on the lowest floor of a building.

The warning comes after a storm system moved through New York earlier Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.