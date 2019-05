As we head into the summer a lot of people are thinking about heading to the beach, to the park, doing a lot of outdoor activities.

What we need to think about is grabbing those sunglasses every time you step outside during the day!

Ocular health is reflective of our general health.

Cardiovascular disease, like high blood pressure and diabetes can be detected during Annual Comprehensive Eye Exams.

To find an eye care provider near you, click here.