Spike Lee and cast talk ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ new season at Brooklyn premiere

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — The wait is finally over for fans of Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It." Season two of the Netflix original series drops Friday and PIX11 was at the red carpet premiere at Alamo Drafthouse in Albee Square, Brooklyn.

When season one ended, central character Nola Darling was at a crossroads in her journey of self discovery - deciding between her free-spirited artistic ideals and taking a job in the corporate world.

At the start of season two, viewers will find an 18-month time jump, as Nola continues to try to sort out her multiple romantic entanglements while at the same time furthering her career as an artist. Up-and-coming star DeWanda Wise reprises her role as Nola.

"You find her in a monogamous relationship," Wise told PIX11 of her character in season two. "Just kind of a place of reflection and what she wants to do with her art," she added.

The series was created by iconic filmmaker Spike Lee and is based on his 1986 debut feature-length film of the same name. The movie launched his career. Lee adapted the film into the Netflix series and has directed every episode.

"It wasn't difficult at all because I've always felt we were making cinema, we weren't making a TV show,” Academy Award winner Lee said. "We just do shorter versions of film."

The red carpet premiere was held in Brooklyn, which was fitting because the borough is considered another character in the series.

Topics the show touches upon include the increasing gentrification of Nola's neighborhood of Fort Greene. Brooklyn of course, is a place that holds special significance not just for the filmmaker, but for the entire Lee family.

“It is a labor of love and I love working with my family, and Brooklyn is our home. It is our heart,” said Joie Lee, Spike’s sister who is also a writer for the series.

Season two will be available on Netflix Friday, May 24th.

“It streams this weekend, Memorial Day weekend, barbecue and binge,” Lee advised.