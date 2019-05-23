Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds pose threat to tri-state area Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — This week’s sunny weather has taken a turn, as a storm system is headed to New York, posing a severe threat to the area Thursday.

Strong to locally severe thunderstorms are possible late Thursday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms may be capable of producing damaging winds and hail to parts of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

With the strong thunderstorms, there’s potential for heavy rain and lightning.

These thunderstorms should quickly move out in the evening, leaving us with a very nice Friday. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity should be lower making it a very comfortable day.

For the holiday weekend, Saturday looks like a win with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. A couple of showers will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Much of Sunday itself should be fine, but there could be another shower late in the day. Highs will be warming up into the lower 80s. As for Monday, it is looking great with lots sunshine. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.