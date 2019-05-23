Overturned tanker causes delays on NJ Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDISON, N.J. — An overturned tanker truck from last night is causing havoc during Thursday rush hour on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The truck went over at 11:46 p.m. last night, according to New Jersey State Police.

The outer roadway of the New Jersey Turnpike is closed southbound from Southern Mixing Bowl to exit 10, which leads to I-287/Route 440. Vehicles have been diverted to car lanes and the ramps are closed from the Turnpike's inner and outer roadway to exit 10. The delays have been building back 17 miles to Newark Airport.

@NJTurnpike SB INT 10. Crews still clearing scene from overturned tanker with fuel spill, which occurred at 11:46 p.m. last night. No life-threatening injuries reported. Expect delays in the area. No additional info available. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) May 23, 2019

No injuries have been reported, despite the tanker carrying 7,000 gallons of fuel. Cleanup is still ongoing, crews are expected to be out there until further notice.