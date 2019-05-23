NYCHA wants to demolish a playground they just spent $770,000 to build

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan — An almost completed $77,000 playground on a New York City Housing Authority complex could be demolished.

NYCHA wants to use the playground space to build a new tower for long-standing tenants to move into. They want to demolish the low-rise, half-century old buildings at Fulton Houses and replace them with majority market-rate apartments.

Market-rate apartments in the area rent for about six times as much as NYCHA apartments. That extra rent money would be used to renovate and maintain other apartments in the complex.

NYCHA insists residents will drive the process and have input on what happens with the playground.