New ‘Star Trek: Picard’ teaser video gives first look at new series, same star Stewart

Admiral Picard is back, this time on the smallest screen.

Streaming service CBS All-Access dropped a teaser video Thursday for their latest Star Trek series, “Star Trek: Picard,” the eighth live action series for the franchise.

It’s at the very end of the video that we get our first glimpse of star Patrick Stewart, who reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard for the series.

Picard was first introduced in 1987 for the debut of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Stewart also appeared as the character in four feature films.

The series will stream exclusively on CBS All-Access. No word on a release date.