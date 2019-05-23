Hundreds of students left scrambling after state abruptly shuts down Brooklyn charter school’s expansion plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Middle school students at Beford Stuyvesant's Ember charter school loved it so much that they all planned to stay on for high school, but now they're scrambling for spots in other classrooms.

Ember was set to launch a high school in the fall. It was approved by the city's Department of Education, but school officials have hit a major road block: the state shut down their expansion plan without an explanation.

Now 235 students are left without high school plans. Eighth-grade student Ryanna Isles had been accepted to the prestigious Brooklyn Tech for high school, but she turned it down to stay at Ember.

"I feel a little frustrated and confused," she said.

Her mom also feels stuck.

"Everyone gave up their seats," she said. "So now what are we supposed to do? What are parents supposed to do? Now we have to scramble to find a school. We need answers."

Instead of four more years together, the graduating class has to prepare for an unexpected and unwanted goodbye.