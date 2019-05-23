Harlem mom and college student fights for leak repairs in young son’s room

Student and mother Jada Patterson, who lives at the Cornelius J. Drew-Alexander Hamilton Houses in Harlem. says she’s been getting the runaround from the city for months over leaks in her apartment.

Patterson told PIX11’s Monica Morales she’s been putting in repair tickets for the leaks for months, especially one damaging the wall in her 6-year-old son’s bedroom, but nothing has been done.

As a college student and a mom, Patterson said dealing with the situation has been stressful. “It really is,” Patterson said. “Especially when you have nobody to talk to. You go to management, you call these numbers, you call these resources, and they’re supposed to do their job.”

Morales went upstairs to the mom’s apartment to see the problem for herself, discovering damaged walls and chipping paint, which Patterson covers with tape and Christmas wrapping paper as a temporary fix.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 that staff visited Thursday and found no active leaks in the apartment. Last week, staff stopped by the apartment and created a work order for painting. NYCHA said staff will work with Patterson to schedule the painting.

Patterson has enough to worry about with her finals currently, but Morales and PIX11 will keep checking to make sure the problems are fixed.

Any residents experiencing any issues within their apartment should create a work ticket by using the MyNYCHA App or by calling the Customer Contact Center at (718) 707-7771.