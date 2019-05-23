Group slashes teen in the neck, beats him in the Bronx

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — A group slashed and beat a teen in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

They approached the victim on Westchester Avenue near St. Paul Avenue on Tuesday, an NYPD spokesperson. One of the attackers, believe to be around 15, pulled out a box cutter and slashed the 18-year-old victim on the forehead and neck.

The victim fell to the ground and the two other attackers repeatedly punched him, police said. He suffered lacerations to the left side of his forehead and neck along with abrasions to his right wrist and knee.

The three attackers have not been arrested. Police have asked for help identifying them. The box cutter-wielding attacker is believed to be about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with puffed out black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, light blue shorts and yellow sneakers. One of the attackers who punched the victim is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants, gray sneakers and a blue du-rag. The last attacker is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build and a short black afro. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).