Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FDNY held it's 19th annual EMS Challenge in Brooklyn on Wednesday, putting 45 EMT competitors from 13 different fire stations across the city to the test.

The participating EMTs were scored on how they reacted to very real scenarios they will likely encounter in the coming summer months, including strokes, severe burns, overdoses and drownings.

The challenge used actors and props to make the scenarios as realistic as possible.