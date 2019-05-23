× All in the Family, Jeffersons reboot is a hit, wins Wednesday

Wednesday night’s highly anticipated Norman Lear special was a hit for ABC.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons” won the night, beating NBC’s “Chicago” shows.

The special, produced by Jimmy Kimmel, starred Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes, among others.

The show also featured a cameo appearance from Marla Gibbs, the original actress who played Florence Johnston on “The Jeffersons.”

The 2019 re-creation of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” — two PIX11 rerun staples shown on Saturdays — scored a 13 share (7.5 rating).

Overall for primetime, ABC beat its network competition, with a 10 share.

The two episodes that featured discussions about race and privilege were staged identically to their 1970s counterparts — save for some racially charged language that was censored, and a brief character break from star Jamie Foxx.