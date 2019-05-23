17-year-old arrested in firefighter assault

MANHATTAN — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with assault Thursday in connection with the attack of an off-duty FDNY firefighter, police said.

The attack happened after he defended an elderly couple from a group of teens in Manhattan Saturday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police said the firefighter, 38, intervened after witnessing a group of teenagers harassing an elderly couple in the vicinity of 86th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side.

One of the teens punched the man and pushed him to the ground, continuously striking him throughout the body, according to police.

The victim suffered a concussion to his head and broken teeth, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The group wanted for questioning in connection to the attack are described as three females and three males between 15 and 17 years old.