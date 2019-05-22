Woman grazed by bullet in Brooklyn subway station shooting

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman was grazed by a bullet in a Brooklyn subway station shooting on Tuesday night, police said.

The woman, a tourist from Iowa, was on the northbound platform of the 2 train at the Franklin Ave/Botanic Garden station around 10:20 p.m. when her left foot was grazed by a bullet, officials said. The shooter appears to have been shooting at the train from the opposite platform.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the gunman.

The woman’s injury is minor. She was treated at Kings County Hospital – NYC Health + Hospitals.

Police believe the shooting may be gang related.

