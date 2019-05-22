Woman grazed by bullet in Brooklyn subway station shooting

Posted 4:09 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, May 22, 2019

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman was grazed by a bullet in a Brooklyn subway station shooting on Tuesday night, police said.

The woman, a tourist from Iowa, was on the northbound platform of the 2 train at the Franklin Ave/Botanic Garden station around 10:20 p.m. when her left foot was grazed by a bullet, officials said. The shooter appears to have been shooting at the train from the opposite platform.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the gunman.

The woman’s injury is minor. She was treated at Kings County Hospital – NYC Health + Hospitals.

Police believe the shooting may be gang related.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.