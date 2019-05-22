Sunny, pleasant weather makes way for thunderstorm threat Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — We’re getting an encore of Tuesday’s beautiful weather Wednesday, with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, but enjoy it while it lasts; thunderstorms may be heading our way.

Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon, with a high of 72 degrees.

Another storm system moves to the tri-state area, bringing the risk of a shower Thursday morning.

Those with plans during the Thursday afternoon should plan accordingly or try to get them done earlier as the “big thunderstorm threat” makes its way.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the storms may be capable of producing damaging winds.

PIX11 Weather Producer Joe Punday and Meteorologist Byron Miranda contributed to this report.