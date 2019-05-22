Suited man attempts armed robbery in Brooklyn, then flees: police

BROOKLYN — New York City police said Wednesday they need help identifying a man they say tried to rob another man at gunpoint in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

The man allegedly approached the 28-year-old victim near Atkins and Dumont avenues with a gun. He tried to rob the victim and then ran, according to police.

The man was spotted in surveillance video nearby wearing a gray suit.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).