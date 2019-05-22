Suited man attempts armed robbery in Brooklyn, then flees: police

BROOKLYN — New York City police said Wednesday they need help identifying a man they say tried to rob another man at gunpoint in Brooklyn.

Police need help identifying this man, who tried to rob another man at gunpoint on Friday, May 10.

Police say it happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

The man allegedly approached the 28-year-old victim near Atkins and Dumont avenues with a gun. He tried to rob the victim and then ran, according to police.

The man was spotted in surveillance video nearby wearing a gray suit.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

