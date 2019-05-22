Shots fired in Tremont leave police asking for community’s help

TREMONT, the Bronx — Police said on Wednesday they’re searching for two men they say fired shots in the Bronx.

Two men sought after shots were fired in the Bronx on May 18, 2019, are pictured. (NYPD)

It happened Saturday evening in Tremont on Marmion Avenue near Elsmere Place, when one man pulled a gun and handed it to another man, who then fired at least one shot, according to police. Nobody was believed to have been shot.

Police want to speak with two men seen in surveillance video.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

