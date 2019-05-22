Pregnant Brooklyn woman needs NYCHA repairs before her baby girl is born

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A pregnant Brooklyn woman is expecting her first child in a month; she wants repairs in her New York City Housing Authority apartment before she brings her baby girl home to the Lafayette Gardens complex in Bedford Stuyvesant.

Iesha Jean Louis has been fighting the city for repairs in her apartment since January and has all the complaint numbers to prove it.

"It's depressing," she said. "When you turn on the light in the kitchen, there's so many roaches. They begin to scatter all over the place. It's horrific."

She doesn't understand why NYCHA isn't helping.

“We have been waiting a very long time. We pay our bills. We are good tenants," she said. "I don’t understand why we have to suffer in order to get something done."

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11: Staff visited Jean Louis today and have begun making repairs to replace the kitchen cabinets. Exterminator will visit and perform treatment today. The apartment was last treated in March.

Staff will also repaint the bathroom ceiling today.

