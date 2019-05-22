Ocasio-Cortez endorses outsider Cabán in Queens DA race

QUEENS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has backed Tiffany Cabán, a fellow political outsider, in the hotly contested race for Queens District Attorney.

“We deserve a district attorney that understands that to make our community safer, we help people prosper,” the freshman Congresswoman said in a statement. “We deserve Tiffany Cabán.”

Cabán is a career public defender and one of seven Democrats running in the June 25 primary. She has received the endorsements of many key figures and organizations on the party’s left flank. Cabán has previously been endorsed by the Working Families Party, the Bernie Sanders-affiliated Our Revolution organization, former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon and City Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer.

Ocasio-Cortez is the biggest national political figure to endorse in a race that looks to replace the late Richard Brown, who had served the borough for nearly three decades. Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and City Councilmember Rory Lancman had received the lion’s share of endorsements from more mainstream Democrats, as well as most of the area’s unions. Katz has the backing of the Queens County Democratic Party.

Prosecutors Jose Nieves and Mina Malik, former Queens Supreme Court Justice Greg Lasak and attorney Bety Lugo round out the field. There are no Republicans in the field, so the winner of the primary will effectively win the position.

Many of the candidates are running on what they’re calling a progressive platform. Cabán has promised to end the “War on Drugs,” end mass incarceration and tackling corporate crime.