NYC subway beating happened in 2018; victim tentatively ID’d: NYPD

NEW YORK — The NYPD believes the “heinous” subway attack caught on cell phone video which circulated on social media this week happened in November 2018 and they have tentatively identified the victim as a Bronx resident who has been living out-of-state in the south.

Police released the graphic video Tuesday of a brutal beatdown on a subway along with a plea for information. Investigators say the incident happened in New York City, but do not know the exact location.

The victim was repeatedly kicked in the face, head and body as he sat on a train. He covered his face at points. The victim could be seen saying something, but there’s no audio on the video.

Police say the victim, who was identified by family members, went to the hospital after suffering significant injuries. The incident was never reported to the police.

It is not yet known what caused the dispute or if it was gang-related.

Gangs often record attacks like these and share them on social media as a form of boasting, an NYPD source said. There’s a good chance the victim won’t come forward.

Police say they are working on contacting the victim and the incident is under investigation.

