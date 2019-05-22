MTA board approves 3 free MetroCard swipes per day for K-12 students

NEW YORK -- All NYC students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade will now get three free swipes per day with their student MetroCards, the MTA announced Wednesday.

In the past, students who lived at least a half a mile away from school had to pay half of the fare, and it was good only for the bus.

Now, the students will receive three free swipes per day on the buses or subways.

The new change was approved during the MTA board meeting.

There was no discussion at the board meeting about expanding the swipes or including older students.

