Mommy makeover: Alternatives to plastic surgery just in time for swimsuit season

NEW YORK — Summer’s just around the corner, and for new moms, snapping back into that swimsuit can be hard after having a baby.

But there is a way to get beach-ready that’s cheaper and a whole lot easier than plastic surgery.

It’s called Emsculpt, and it’s the perfect solution for Susy Glick, a mother of two who can’t shed that last layer of stubborn baby fat.

“I really don’t want to have anything invasive and painful, and the recovery time, I hear, is really hardly any, which is great for my busy schedule,” she said.

Emsculpt is non-invasive, with no needles and no downtime. It essentially does crunches for you.

Starting at $800 per treatment, it’s a more natural alternative to plastic surgery.

Celebrity Dermatologist Dr. Arash Akhavan says even “Sports Illustrated” models like cover girls Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader use it to build muscle and burn fat.

Another trick in the “mommy makeover” arsenal is Sculptsure.

It uses lasers to melt away the fat.

At around $1,000 for each treatment, it’s often cheaper and less painful than liposuction, but requires a few sessions.

For moms looking to remove pesky dark spots that showed up during pregnancy, say hello to PicoSure.

The laser creates tiny micro-injuries, activating your body’s wound-healing mechanisms, creating collagen growth and new skin, while erasing dark spots.

Starting at around $800, it may require more than one treatment.

Depending on how many treatments your particular problem spot requires, these options are typically cheaper and a lot less painful than plastic surgery, which is what many moms want to hear as we head into swimsuit season.