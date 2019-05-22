Man tries to take 3-year-old girl from Queens street, holds knife to woman’s throat in nearby home: police

Posted 5:03 AM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54AM, May 22, 2019

JAMAICA, Queens — A man tried to abduct a 3-year-old girl off a Queens street then ran into a woman’s home and held a knife to her throat, police said.

Lester Augusto, 29, faces charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and menacing.

Police said Augusto approached the girl while she was on her scooter along 104th Avenue near 173rd Street in Jamaica Monday evening.

He then allegedly tried to take the girl out of her scooter, but fled after the child’s mother fought him off.

Augusto then ran into a nearby home on the block and pressed a knife to a woman’s throat, according to the NY Daily News. 

Police arrived shortly after and took him into custody.

