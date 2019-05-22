Hell’s Kitchen scooter rider stabs man on the street: police

HELL’S KITCHEN — New York City police on Wednesday were searching for a man they say stabbed another man in Hell’s Kitchen during an altercation that began on an electric scooter.

The victim, 56, got into a verbal dispute with the unknown man who was riding the scooter Sunday night on Eighth Avenue near 51st Street, according to police.

From there, the situation escalated, and the unknown man stabbed the victim in the abdomen and fled on the scooter.

The victim was brought to Bellevue hospital.

Now, police need help identifying a man wanted for questioning from surveillance video. He’s described as 20-30 years old, and was last wearing a dark hoodie and camouflage pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).