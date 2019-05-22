Fleet Week kicks off in NYC with Parade of Ships

MANHATTAN — The tradition of Fleet Week in New York City is kicking off Wednesday with the annual Parade of Ships through New York Harbor.

The festivities kicked off with an 11-gun salute in the Fort Hamilton area of Brooklyn, as well as a flyover of a United States Coast Guard HC-144 plane.

There will be Navy Band concerts at South Street Seaport and Washington Square Park and a chance to view participating ships in the parade at Fort Wadsworth as part of Wednesday’s schedule. Events continue until ships depart the harbor next Tuesday.