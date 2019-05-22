Fleet Week kicks off in NYC with Parade of Ships

Posted 7:08 AM, May 22, 2019, by

MANHATTAN — The tradition of Fleet Week in New York City is kicking off Wednesday with the annual Parade of Ships through New York Harbor.

The festivities kicked off with an 11-gun salute in the Fort Hamilton area of Brooklyn, as well as a flyover of a United States Coast Guard HC-144 plane.

There will be Navy Band concerts at South Street Seaport and Washington Square Park and a chance to view participating ships in the parade at Fort Wadsworth as part of Wednesday’s schedule. Events continue until ships depart the harbor next Tuesday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.