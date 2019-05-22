A New Jersey Transit rail car is seen at Penn Station during the morning commute on September 30, 2016 in New York.
The New Jersey Transit system experienced a disrupted schedule after a commuter train crashed into the Hoboken, New Jersey terminal. A speeding commuter train that plowed into a New Jersey station during morning rush hour September 29, 2016, killing one person and injuring 114, has caused major destruction at the transport hub and gateway to Manhattan. / AFP / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)
NJ Transit back on schedule after disable train caused delays
NEW JERSEY — NJ Transit trains in and out of New York Penn Station are back on or close to normal schedule within about an hour and a half of alerting riders to 15-minute delays.
NJ TRANSIT Rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already enroute following an earlier disabled NJ TRANSIT train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.