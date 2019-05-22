NJ Transit back on schedule after disable train caused delays

Posted 6:37 AM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00AM, May 22, 2019

NEW JERSEY — NJ Transit trains in and out of New York Penn Station are back on or close to normal schedule within about an hour and a half of alerting riders to 15-minute delays.

NJ Transit trains running in and out of Penn Station in New York were seeing the delays due to a disabled train at around 6:17 a.m Wednesday.

The disabled train was located in the Hudson River tunnels that connect New Jersey and New York City.

