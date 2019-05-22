× NJ Transit back on schedule after disable train caused delays

NEW JERSEY — NJ Transit trains in and out of New York Penn Station are back on or close to normal schedule within about an hour and a half of alerting riders to 15-minute delays.

NJ TRANSIT Rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already enroute following an earlier disabled NJ TRANSIT train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 22, 2019

NJ Transit trains running in and out of Penn Station in New York were seeing the delays due to a disabled train at around 6:17 a.m Wednesday.

The disabled train was located in the Hudson River tunnels that connect New Jersey and New York City.